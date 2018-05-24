English Premier League
La Liga

Atletico complete move for Villarreal star Rodri

Atletico complete move for Villarreal star Rodri

Getty Images

Atletico Madrid have completed a move for Villarreal midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal.

The Europa League winners confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old on Thursday following prolonged speculation.

Rodri will officially join Diego Simeone's side on July 1, having made 47 appearances for Villarreal in the 2017-18 campaign.

He also made his Spain debut, featuring in the 1-1 draw against Germany in March.

The former Atletico youth talent plays as a holding midfielder and won the European Under-19 Championship with Spain in 2015.

Previous World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, say
Read
World Cup not an audition for Barca or Madrid, says Germany star Werner
Next Xavi 'thrilled' to sign two-year Al Sadd extension
Read
Xavi 'thrilled' to sign two-year Al Sadd extension