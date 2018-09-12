Asensio could become one of Spain's greatest – Odriozola

Marco Asensio could become one of the greatest players in Spain's history, according to Real Madrid team-mate Alvaro Odriozola.

The 22-year-old winger produced one of the finest performances of his career on Tuesday as he inspired Spain to a 6-0 thrashing of Croatia in the Nations League.

Asensio scored with a fine strike from distance, forced an own goal from goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic and set up all three of his side's second-half efforts to condemn the World Cup finalists to their heaviest defeat.

Having already won eight trophies with Madrid, including two Champions Leagues and LaLiga, Asensio has established himself as a key player for club and country in the last two years in particular.

Odriozola believes there is almost no limit to his team-mate's potential, telling reporters: "I already knew him from the Under-21s.

"I said back in the day that he's going to be one of the best players in the history of Spanish football and he's showing this. He has amazing quality and I predict a great season for him."

Tuesday's loss was a chastening experience for Croatia star Luka Modric, who has been tipped to challenge for The Best FIFA Men's Player award and the Ballon d'Or after a superb 2018.

Odriozola is in no doubt the midfielder deserves any and all accolades for his performances over the past year.

"Modric is the one who deserves the prize," he said when asked about The Best honour, which will be awarded on September 24.

"He has won the Champions League, he has taken Croatia to the World Cup final, he is a World Cup runner-up.

"Everybody knows we're in love with the way he plays and therefore he's the one who deserves the prize."

Odriozola is yet to make his Madrid debut since completing a move from Real Sociedad in July for a reported initial fee of €30million, but he hopes to be given a chance in Saturday's clash with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

"Yes, it would be special," said the full-back. "In any stadium and against any team, it's special to make your debut for Real Madrid. I'm ready for that opportunity.

"I've taken advantage of the [international] break to get up to pace and go in to these matches and I'm ready to make my debut as soon as possible.

"I've settled in very quickly. I knew a lot of players from the national team who have been my team-mates. In the dressing room we're a family and everybody treats you very well.

"Now, it's time to get ready to play and start the good stuff, playing football."