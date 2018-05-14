English Premier League
La Liga

400 and out - Opta numbers as Barcelona taste LaLiga defeat at last

Barcelona's attempt to finish LaLiga as undefeated champions in 2017-18 crashed to a stunning halt with a 5-4 loss at Levante on Sunday.

Ernesto Valverde's side were just two games away from a historic achievement but, with Lionel Messi rested, they fell to a remarkable defeat.

Philippe Coutinho's hat-trick only came after Emmanuel Boateng had done likewise for Levante and Enis Bardhi hit a brilliant brace for the hosts.

Here are some of the numbers behind a dream of invincibility perishing.

400 – Barca's last loss in LaLiga came 400 days ago on April 8, 2017 when they went down to a 2-0 defeat at Malaga.

43 – Defeat at Levante ended Barcelona's LaLiga record unbeaten run, stretching back to that loss at La Rosaleda towards the end of 2016-17.

2003 – The last time the Blaugrana let in five goals in a league match, also at Malaga in a 5-1 thumping.

2005 – Levante striker Boateng is the first player to score a hat-trick against Barca in LaLiga since Diego Forlan for Villarreal in May 2005.

1950 – The last time Barcelona scored four goals and lost a contest in the top division was back in September 1950, with Atletico Madrid besting them 6-4.

4 – Boateng is the fourth player to score against both Barca and Real Madrid in LaLiga this season after Portu, Gerard Moreno and Maxi Gomez.

1 –  Coutinho is the first player to score a hat-trick for Barcelona and finish on the losing side in the 21st century.

5 – Marc-Andre ter Stegen conceded five goals in a single top-flight game for the first time in his career across the Bundesliga and LaLiga.

