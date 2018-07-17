Bolt set to trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has emerged as a shock target for Australian club the Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt, 31, retired after last year's IAAF World Championships in London and has since trialled and trained at a number of clubs.

But news emerged on Tuesday of a possible six-week trial with the A-League club and a subsequent deal should that be a success.

"The club can confirm that it has been in negotiations with the Olympic champion and world record holder, regarding the opportunity to trial here on the Central Coast," the Mariners said in a statement.

"The Central Coast Mariners remain committed to discussions with the 'world's fastest man' and his management team, regarding what role the club may play in Bolt's burning ambition to become a professional footballer.

"It is crucial to note that all discussions between the Central Coast Mariners and Bolt require an initial six-week trial period and no contract is guaranteed."

The Jamaican sprinter is yet to comment on a potential move, but his agent Tony Rallis told Big Sports Breakfast there are still a few contract issues to sort out for the former Olympian.

"The deal between the Mariners and Usain Bolt in principle has been agreed, subject to a couple of benchmarks," he said.

"Mainly a trial, and of course, marquee funds support from the FFA.

"Once the FFA comes back and says that they'll be part of the process, we're going to the trial."