Jose Mourinho reminded the media that he has won more Premier League titles than the division's 19 other managers combined as he demanded respect in a fiery news conference following Manchester United's crushing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Monday.

The loss was the heaviest defeat Mourinho has suffered at home in any competition, with Tottenham riding an early storm before eventually running out deserved victors thanks to Lucas Moura's double and a fine header from Harry Kane.

Defeat heaps further pressure on Mourinho, who has cut an agitated figure for several weeks after a frustrating transfer window and difficult start to the season, including a shock 3-2 loss at Brighton and Hove Albion.

And when a reporter highlighted the fact many United fans left early in the second half, Mourinho snapped.

"We lost last season here against Sevilla [in the Champions League] and were booed because we deserved it, because we were not good, because we were not dangerous enough, because Sevilla deserved to win the match," he said.

"We were booed and deservedly so. And today the players left the pitch after losing at home and were applauded because they deserved it. So, you keep trying and trying and trying and keep trying, keep trying.

"Just to finish. Do you know what was the result? 3-0. Do you know what this means? 3-0, but also means three Premierships and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together.

"Three for me, two for them. Respect, man. Respect, respect."

The Portuguese was already walking out of the room as he continued to repeat the word "respect".