Former Aston Villa defender Samuel dies

Former Aston Villa and Trinidad and Tobago defender Jlloyd Samuel has died.

The 37-year-old was reportedly killed in a car accident in England on Tuesday.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation said via their official Facebook page that Samuel had died following a collision shortly after dropping his children off at school.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Jlloyd Samuel who has died aged 37," the PFA tweeted.

Villa later confirmed their players will wear black armbands in Tuesday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg with Middlesbrough as a mark of respect for Samuel.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former player Jlloyd Samuel at the age of just 37 in a car accident," the club said.

"Our players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect tonight and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very difficult time."

Samuel spent nine years at Villa Park, winning the Intertoto Cup in 2001, before enjoying a further four years with Bolton Wanderers. He later enjoyed success with Esteghlal, winning the Persian Gulf Pro League in 2012-13.

An England youth international, he switched allegiance to Trinidad, where he was born, in a bid to play at the 2006 World Cup, but FIFA rejected his application. He won two senior caps in total.

Samuel had most recently been working with non-league club Egerton.