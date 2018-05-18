You know nothing - Wilshere hits out at journalist over World Cup snub

Jack Wilshere says feeling he should be in the England squad does not mean he is "self indulgent" as he hit out at a journalist over his World Cup snub.

Wilshere was among the headline absentees from Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for the tournament, along with Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The Arsenal midfielder - who made 38 appearances this season - subsequently complained about his omission, writing on Twitter: "I should be in the squad!"

Wilshere's outspoken response drew a mixed response and he responded angrily to a journalist who criticised him and suggested he had been badly advised on Friday.

"And what would you know about me or who gives me advice?" Wilshere posted on Twitter.

"Because I believe I should be in the squad means I'm being self indulgent? You know nothing."

England start their World Cup campaign against Tunisia before taking on Panama and Belgium in Group G.