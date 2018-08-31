You cannot have enough specialists - Klopp explains throw-in coach

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's employment of a throw-in coach could help give his side an edge in the Premier League.

Thomas Gronnemark will work with the Reds on a part-time basis, having previously had success with Danish side Midtjylland, a team known for their use of analytics.

Liverpool have taken maximum points from their three Premier League matches without conceding a goal, but Klopp is targeting more marginal gains.

"I never heard about a throw-in coach [before]," Klopp told reporters. "I played the game and managed many years but that doesn't make me a goalkeeper coach, for example.

"When I heard about Thomas, I wanted to meet him. And it was 100 per cent clear I wanted to employ him.

"You cannot have enough specialists around. I must be the guy who makes the decision when to use the specialists, but you cannot have enough.

"We have fitness, medical department, conditioning, and now we have throw-ins. He has already made a difference. The boys like it."

Liverpool's 100 per cent start to the season has been built on a foundation of consistent team selection, while new goalkeeper Alisson has thrived in an unchanged XI.

But with the Champions League set to get under way next month - Liverpool face Red Star Belgrade, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain in a tricky group - Klopp expects pressure on his squad to grow.

"Today it is good but it needs to stay good," Klopp added ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester City. "August was always going to be different.

"Starting three times in a row with the same line-up, that won't happen too many times this season. We didn't strengthen for August, but for all the other months.

"The players are in a much better situation now than three weeks ago. We need a good result [against Leicester] and in all the other games. For that, we need all the players. I'm looking forward to it.

"It would be fantastic if we get to 12, but we're not going for 12 against Leicester. We are going for three. We will try to win, for that we need to be ready for a fight. Leicester really have a good side. They have looked really good in the first three games.

"After the international break we have some very difficult games. We will still try to do it at Leicester with all the things we have learned about them.

"I am fine with what I've seen so far but Leicester will be different. The midfield is really strong. They have a defensive line that has played together for a while. [Ben] Chilwell is a massive player for them. He has a great future, he looks a big talent, he is a good player."

Mohamed Salah's ongoing row with the Egyptian Football Association has made headlines this week but Klopp does not expect Liverpool's star man to be distracted.

"I can't say too much about the Egypt situation," Klopp added. "I spoke to him about that but it's between him and the EFA. They will sort that, I'm pretty sure."