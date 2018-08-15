Yedlin knee injury not serious, Newcastle confirm

Newcastle United have confirmed United States defender DeAndre Yedlin did not suffer a serious injury in their Premier League opener.

The club announced in a statement Yedlin "has been assessed and undergone treatment this week and is likely to resume training with his team-mates shortly".

Rafael Benitez said after Newcastle's 2-1 loss to Tottenham that Yedlin suffered a knee injury but the manager was unsure of the severity.

The 25-year-old limped off the field in the closing minutes, leaving Newcastle down to 10 men, and he had to be helped up the stairs to the dressing room.