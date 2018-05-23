English Premier League
English Premier League

Yan Dhanda leaves Liverpool for Swansea

Yan Dhanda leaves Liverpool for Swansea

Getty Images

Swansea City have completed the signing of Yan Dhanda, the teenager joining the relegated club from Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Dhanda, a 19-year-old forward who has represented England at youth level, has signed a two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

"I wasn't really getting a chance at Liverpool and I wanted to come somewhere where I hope I will have a better chance to play in the first team," said Dhanda of joining the managerless Championship outfit. "I want to show what I can do."

Previous Guardiola praises new Arsenal boss Emery
Read
Guardiola praises new Arsenal boss Emery
Next Saha tells Martial: Stay and work for Manchester U
Read
Saha tells Martial: Stay and work for Manchester United future