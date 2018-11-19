Wolves defender Jonny suffers knee injury

Wolves defender Jonny Castro could miss the club's Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town after suffering an injury to his right knee while playing in Spain's 1-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The 24-year-old lasted 51 minutes of the friendly at Estadio de Gran Canaria before he was replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta and Spain's doctors said he required further tests to establish the extent of his injury.

Jonny has scored one goal in 12 appearances for Wolves during the newly promoted club's steady start to the Premier League season but could be ruled out of Nuno Espirito Santo's defensive options for the clash with David Wagner's struggling Terriers.

A statement from Spain's doctors said: "The pain is localised on the internal side, and the picture is compatible with a medial collateral ligament lesion that, although it is still to be defined, could be a grade II-III.

"MRI will be performed for diagnostic confirmation and other lesions will be ruled out."