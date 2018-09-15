English Premier League
Wijnaldum ends away hoodoo with Wembley goal

Wijnaldum ends away hoodoo with Wembley goal

Georginio Wijnaldum netted his first away goal in the Premier League as he put Liverpool in front against Tottenham at Wembley.

Having played for both Newcastle United and Liverpool, the Netherlands international had never scored in 58 games away from either St. James' Park or Anfield, with all 18 of his previous Premier League goals having come at home.

And although Michel Vorm did his best to keep the ball out - with goal-line technology ultimately awarding the goal - the former PSV Eindhoven man finally broke that duck in the 39th minute.

Tottenham failed to clear from a set-piece, and Wijnaldum reacted sharply to power a header in at the near post with what was his 55th attempt away from home during his time in England.

