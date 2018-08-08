West Ham's Hugill makes Middlesbrough loan move

Out-of-favour West Ham striker Jordan Hugill will spend the season on loan with hometown club Middlesbrough.

The 26-year-old has struggled to establish himself at the Hammers since joining from Preston North End in January.

David Moyes afforded the former non-league player just three Premier League appearances and an influx of new signings under Manuel Pellegrini has made him surplus to requirements.

Hugill will hope a stint in the second tier prompts a return to the form that saw him net 10 goals in all competitions in the first half of last season.

Boro sit top of the Championship after a 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Tuesday took their tally to four points from two games.