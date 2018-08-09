West Ham add Colombia international Carlos Sanchez

West Ham have completed the capture of Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina as Manuel Pellegrini's overhaul ends with a ninth close-season signing.

The 32-year-old midfielder has inked a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Sanchez, capped 88 times by Colombia, spent the second half of last season on loan at Espanyol, making 14 LaLiga appearances.

He previously had an ill-fated two-season stint with Aston Villa that ended in relegation, but the former Elche and Valenciennes man had no qualms over returning to England.

"I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League," Sanchez said.

"Previously, at Aston Villa, we started very well but sadly it didn't end well, but I always maintained the same desire to return and here I am, with the same mission, with the same desire and dream and I'm very grateful to everyone at West Ham."

Sanchez featured three times for Colombia at the World Cup, playing 79 minutes in the last 16 defeat to England.

The Hammers earlier added Arsenal striker Lucas Perez to a list of new arrivals that includes Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere.