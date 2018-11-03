West Ham 4 Burnley 2: Anderson, Hernandez down visitors late on

West Ham showed admirable character as two-goal Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez netted late on to secure a 4-2 win over Burnley after twice seeing the visitors peg them back in a thrilling encounter.

Chris Wood had seemingly earned Burnley a share of the spoils 13 minutes from time, but the impressive Anderson and substitute Hernandez struck in the final stages to end the visitors' resistance.

West Ham looked to be taking a deserved 1-0 lead into half-time thanks to Marko Arnautovic's early effort, but Burnley – who rode their luck in the first period – levelled just before the interval through Johann Gudmundsson.

Wood cancelled out Anderson's first goal of the day towards the end with a header which seemed to leave West Ham – who before the match had dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team – facing a draw, but the Brazilian's second put them back on track.

Hernandez wrapped things up on the break in stoppage time to end a run of four matches without a win.