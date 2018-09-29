West Ham 3 Manchester United 1: Arnautovic crowns another miserable day for Mourinho

West Ham stormed to a 3-1 win over an abject Manchester United to pile further pressure on Jose Mourinho.

The United manager selected Paul Pogba from the off following a week-long soap opera at Old Trafford but Felipe Anderson gave West Ham an early lead with his first Premier League goal.

Things rarely picked up after that setback as Victor Lindelof deflected in Andriy Yarmolenko's shot to double the advantage for Manuel Pellegrini's team two minutes before half-time.

Marko Arnautovic sealed the points after Marcus Rashford briefly gave the visitors hope, although more uncomfortable questions await Mourinho, who omitted Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and captain Antonio Valencia from his matchday squad.