West Brom 1 Tottenham 0: Livermore keeps Albion escape act alive

West Brom remarkably kept their slim Premier League survival hopes alive as Jake Livermore scrambled a stoppage-time winner to sink former club Tottenham 1-0 at the Hawthorns.

Albion were unbeaten in four games under interim boss Darren Moore heading into the match but still widely expected to join Stoke City in the Championship – Paul Lambert's side having suffered a relegation-sealing 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

But the hosts dug in for long periods against Spurs and their persistent set-piece threat brought reward in the 92nd minute when England midfielder Livermore scrambled home from virtually on the goal line.

Moore's men could still be down before they kick a ball on the final day in the event of a Southampton win at Everton later on Saturday or if midweek results go against them, but one of the most staggering feats of escapology in the Premier League era remains possible.

Tottenham substitute Fernando Llorente forced a late save from excellent Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster and Victor Wanyama clattered into the side-netting – a flurry that spoke of potential anxiety over the Londoners securing a top-four spot.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are five points clear of Chelsea in fifth but their rivals could apply considerable pressure with victory over third-placed Liverpool on Sunday.