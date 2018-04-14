We're not safe yet, warns Wagner

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has warned against complacency after his side moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with a dramatic 1-0 win over Watford.

The Terriers looked to be heading for a sixth straight game without a win before substitute Tom Ince slotted home in the 91st minute on Saturday to seal a precious three points.

With a run-in that sees them face Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Wagner knows how important it was to get points on the board and pointed out the importance of gaining momentum ahead of those daunting fixtures.

Asked if they were safe from relegation, he told BBC Sport: "I have no idea, nobody knows.

"We need further points, the job isn't done, but with this performance, the players are very focused and sharp, we have good momentum and that is exactly what we need.

"It was a fantastic finish, and a great afternoon for us. It was very emotional; the game was very weary with not a lot of clear-cut chances for both teams.