Watford 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Pereyra, Deulofeu and Success extend Terriers' winless run

Huddersfield Town's wait for a Premier League win continues after goals from Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Isaac Success inspired Watford to a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

David Wagner's side – who have now failed to win in 10 games this season – fell behind after 10 minutes when Pereyra took advantage of some generous defending to dance his way into the penalty area and coolly finish past Jonas Lossl for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Deulofeu doubled the Hornets' advantage nine minutes later with a fine run and finish as Javi Gracia's side threatened to put the game out of sight before half-time.

Watford had to wait until the 80th minute to truly put the result beyond doubt, however, as Success fired in from close range to seal a second consecutive Premier League win and prolong the Terriers' wait for their first of the campaign.

Huddersfield started brightly and saw early efforts from Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard kept out by Ben Foster and flash over the crossbar respectively.

Those near-misses were brought into sharp focus after 10 minutes when Pereyra cut in from the left, waltzed through a number of half-hearted challenges and slotted underneath Lossl.

That was followed by Deulofeu's own moment of magic. Cutting in from the right, the Spaniard skipped past two attempted tackles and cracked a fizzing shot past Lossl from a tight angle for his first goal of the campaign.

Foster then produced a wonderful fingertip save to divert Chris Lowe's powerful long-range drive onto the crossbar, while Deulofeu dragged an effort agonisingly wide of Lossl's right-hand post after another mazy run.

Deulofeu should have put the game to bed four minutes after the restart, clipping wide after rounding Lossl on the edge of the area, while Will Hughes' close-range effort after a flowing move was kept out by the Danish goalkeeper.

Watford comfortably kept Wagner's men at arm's length in the second period and scored the third their superiority deserved 10 minutes from time, Success slotting in after meeting Kiko Femenia's cross.

What does it mean? Watford's wobble over, Terriers in trouble

Watford's stunning start to the season was in danger of falling apart after a four-game winless run before the international break, but they are firmly back on track following back-to-back Premier League victories. Huddersfield, meanwhile, have now won just one of their last 20 league games and remain rooted in the relegation zone.

Pereyra benefits from Town generosity

Given his sparkling form this season, the former Juventus man needs little help to deliver a decisive blow. That is exactly what the Terriers' backline did, though, forming a guard of honour for Pereyra to glide through and give his side the lead.

Depoitre offers little up front

Huddersfield will look back on this game as a missed opportunity, despite the ultimately emphatic scoreline. Their midfielders looked threatening when breaking from central positions and they will wish they had a more mobile, dynamic presence in attack to aim at than the woefully static Depoitre.

What's next?

Watford will be confident of continuing their impressive start to the season when they visit struggling Newcastle United next Saturday, while Huddersfield will hope a home clash with Fulham two days later brings them their first win of the season.