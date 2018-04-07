Watford 1 Burnley 2: Come-from-behind Clarets boost Euro hopes

Burnley incredibly scored twice in three second-half minutes to boost their hopes of European qualification with a dramatic 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Sam Vokes scored with his first touch off the bench before Jack Cork completed the stunning comeback in the 73rd minute to overturn what looked likely to be the winner from Roberto Pereyra.

Pereyra had put aside his first-half frustration in front of goal to guide the Hornets ahead in the 61st minute and inspire hope of bringing an end to a three-match winless run.

But it was the Clarets who were buoyant soon after, substitute Vokes and midfielder Cork both netting from close range to secure a fourth straight top-flight victory for the first time since November 1968.

Former Watford boss Sean Dyche earlier had Nick Pope to thank for a fine first-half display as club captain Tom Heaton, back in the matchday squad for the first time since September, watched from the bench.

And, although Watford found a way past World Cup hopeful Pope, Burnley rallied bravely to go six points clear of eighth-placed Leicester City, who lost 2-1 to Newcastle United.

Indeed, if Burnley hold onto seventh – and struggling Southampton do not win the FA Cup – they will have done enough to earn a spot in the Europa League qualifying round.

Chris Wood entered the match on a run of four goals in three games and was on target again inside two minutes, only to have his header rightly chalked off for a marginal offside call.

Troy Deeney nodded past the far post at the other end before Pope kept out a pair of Pereyra drives, the winger initially dallying over a good opening on the first attempt.

Burnley could well have gone ahead midway through the half, but Ashley Barnes - a scorer in each of his last four appearances - completely missed Aaron Lennon's low cross and Ashley Westwood's follow-up was blocked.

And they were almost made to pay when Argentina international Pereyra skipped inside and curled a fine left-footed effort that forced the impressive Pope to acrobatically tip over.