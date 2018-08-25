Warnock concerned by Cardiff City's profligacy

Neil Warnock lamented the lack of a clinical edge from Cardiff City after they were held to a 0-0 draw by 10-man Huddersfield Town.

Jonathan Hogg's 63rd-minute red card at the John Smith's Stadium handed Cardiff a numerical advantage, but Danny Ward's late effort - saved by substitute goalkeeper Jonas Lossl - was the closest the visitors came to a first Premier League goal of the season.

Cardiff piled on the pressure in the closing stages but could not craft another clear opening and Warnock was left to rue one more toothless display in front of goal.

"We have got to take chances. Even before they went down to 10 men I thought we started the second half better, we should have scored and should have won the game," Warnock told BBC Sport.

"If you'd have said a point away from home before the game you'd take it but I'm disappointed not to get all three.

"I thought the lads overall did alright. The longer the game went on the better we became."

Huddersfield controlled large spells of Saturday's encounter, but failed to test Neil Etheridge until Steve Mounie's header early in the second half.

However, Hogg's dismissal - for appearing to push his head towards Harry Arter and then shoving him - stemmed Huddersfield's momentum, and David Wagner acknowledged the Terriers' captain can have few complaints over his dismissal.

"For the red card, there were two aggressive players and one was smarter than the other," Wagner said.

"It was a little soft for me, but Jonathan should step away from the incident and then it goes away.

"We controlled the first hour without the best end product, but we felt that we would get our spaces later in the game as they tired.

"Unfortunately, we lost a man on the hour and then the lads had to fight for the point."