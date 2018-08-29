Wales' Euro 2016 hero Robson-Kanu retires from international football

Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu has announced his retirement from international football.

The 29-year-old won 44 caps for his country but will be best remembered for his stunning goal against Belgium to help Wales into the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

Robson-Kanu pulled off a Cruyff turn in the box to deceive three Belgian defenders and slot an effort beyond goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, scoring Wales' second in a famous 3-1 victory in Lille.

"I am grateful to have lived a dream in representing my nation at international level," said Robson-Kanu, who said he would now focus on his family and his club football with West Brom.

"It has been an honour to pull on a shirt supported by true pride and unrivalled passion."

Manager Ryan Giggs added: "I spoke to him yesterday and it was a difficult decision for him.

"He's had a difficult six months, with the birth of his baby, and he wants to focus on his family and his club career.

"He's an icon in Welsh football with the goal he scored against Belgium and I wish him all the best."

Wales face Republic of Ireland and Denmark in their opening Nations League matches next month, with Newcastle United's Paul Dummett - who previously made himself unavailable for selection - handed a recall, while uncapped Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has also been included.

Wales squad in full:

Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Barnsley); Chris Gunter (Reading), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ashley Williams (Stoke City), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Paul Dummett (Newcastle United), Declan John (Swansea City); Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Matthew Smith (FC Twente), Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Andy King (Leicester City), Joe Ledley (Derby County), Harry Wilson (Derby County), David Brooks (Bournemouth); Tom Lawrence (Derby County), Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).