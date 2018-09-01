Wagner proud of battling Huddersfield in Everton draw

David Wagner made no apologies for his conservative gameplan as he praised Huddersfield Town's application in grinding out a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Philip Billing and Dominic Calvert-Lewin traded goals late in the first half before an uninspiring affair ended with the points shared at Goodison Park.

The result was far more palatable for a Huddersfield side that sought to frustrate the opposition and are now unbeaten in two Premier League matches.

Having watched his team ship nine goals over the opening two weeks, Wagner took encouragement from his players' execution of the safety-first approach.

"I think it was a deserved point," the Terriers boss told Sky Sports.

"The defensive organisation and effort the players brought into the game was great. I think they worked their socks off.

"It's always easy to work on it in theory, in the classroom, on video and then on the grass as well, but then, under the circumstances, away at Goodison Park, it's not always easy to deliver.

"How the players have done this is what's fantastic. I'm proud they've really shown the right attitude to [give] this idea life. I think it was a well-deserved point."

Everton manager Marco Silva cited the loss of Theo Walcott to a rib problem as robbing the Toffees of creativity.

"It wasn't the best performance. I didn't see a good game, really," Silva said.

"That can happen in some moments. We controlled the game, we controlled the possession, but some moments were too slow. Losing Theo, he's an important player for us, wasn't the best thing for us as well.

"We have to go faster to create chances, to disorganise the opponent, because they came here to play with nine players close to their box waiting for our mistake."