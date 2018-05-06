Wagner: In football the impossible sometimes is possible

David Wagner said Huddersfield Town fully deserved their point after holding Premier League champions Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Huddersfield became the only team to have kept a clean sheet away to City in the league this season, as Pep Guardiola's men performed below their best ahead of collecting the trophy.

A vital point edges the Terriers three points clear of the relegation zone, although their remaining two matches are against top-six opposition in the form of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Wagner, though, was keen to hail his side's achievement after a determined defensive display, with Huddersfield even having late chances to win the game on the break.

"I think this was anything but lucky today - it was totally deserved the point we collected today," Wagner told Sky Sports.

"This is what you have to show when you want to stay in the Premier League and the players would love to stay in the Premier League.

"What they have to do is to try everything and invest in the belief that in football the impossible sometimes is possible. Today was such a day.

"It looked impossible to keep a clean sheet against City and collect a point here but the players have done it and I am over the moon for them."

City had various Premier League records in their sights but holding the champions instead provided a huge boost to Huddersfield's survival hopes.

"I think proud is not enough to describe how I feel for my players and my backroom staff and everyone who supports Huddersfield Town today," Wagner added.

"I think to have a clean sheet against this team, which scored 100 goals, against the champions, to look solid defensively and to create the one or other chances as well, it's fantastic. This was an absolutely deserved point, I think, from my point of view for all the effort the players have shown.

"We have to give credit to City for everything they have done this season - it's an outstanding team so big credit to Pep and his team. I'm very happy for them that he won the title this season.

"We found a good idea of how we can neutralise them and try to hurt them on the counter attack. The effort and the shift the players put in was outstanding, the players worked their socks off all over the pitch and what they did was amazing.

"We don't like to be too greedy, we collected a point against the champions away, a clean sheet against the champions away. It's fantastic at this stage of the season to collect what could be a crucial point."