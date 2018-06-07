Vorm books another year at Spurs

Michel Vorm's Tottenham contract has been extended through to 2019, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Vorm's Spurs deal was due to expire this month but the club have taken up an option to give the goalkeeper another year.

The Netherlands international plays a backup role to club captain Hugo Lloris, starting a single Premier League game in 2017-18.

Vorm did however make seven starts as Spurs progressed through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, losing 2-1 to Manchester United.

Vorm has made 43 appearances since joining Spurs from Swansea City in 2014.