Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld's Tottenham future

Jan Vertonghen does not appear too concerned by the question marks over Toby Alderweireld's future at Tottenham.

The centre-backs became partners in the Ajax senior side after coming through the club's youth system and have played together in north London since Alderweireld's arrival in 2015.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from Spurs, though, with Manchester United among the clubs reportedly interested in a player who has a little over two years left on his contract.

Vertonghen, however, is not worried about his compatriot's future, telling Sky Sports News: "Whenever we play we understand each other. When I left for Tottenham, Toby left for Atletico [Madrid] and Southampton but we found each other quite quick after that, so no stress.

"We've been playing together for a long time and we know how to play together, but I don't want to speak about this because it might sound disrespectful to whoever is playing next to me or next to Toby in other situations."

Alderweireld has made only 17 appearances in all competitions this season for Spurs, largely due to a hamstring injury.