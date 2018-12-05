Van Dijk tips Robertson to captain Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes left-back Andrew Robertson has what it takes to becomes the Reds' captain in future.

Robertson is in his second full season at Anfield having arrived from Hull City last July and looks set to have a long career at the club.

It did not take the Scotland international much time to make the left-back spot his own, moving ahead of makeshift full-back James Milner and Alberto Moreno, who looks destined to leave Liverpool either in January or on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Robertson has started 13 of Liverpool's 14 Premier League games this term, while he was named Scotland captain in September despite being just 24.

And Van Dijk is convinced Robertson - who has been nominated for the Premier League's Player of the Month award for November - could take up a similar role with the Anfield club.

"If he keeps improving he will [captain Liverpool]," Van Dijk told BBC Scotland. "He's already a leader. You don't need an armband to be a leader for this team.

"He's doing very well, he's made incredible steps in his career and he just needs to keep doing what he's doing."