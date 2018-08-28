United to wear pink away kit in tribute to Manchester paper

Manchester United will wear pink for the first time after the club announced a new away kit that pays homage to a popular local newspaper that was discontinued in 2007.

The club described the Football Pink newspaper as "an institution" while announcing the launch of the new Adidas kit, which Jose Mourinho's players will wear in 2018-19.

The newspaper was created by the Manchester Evening News and was known for its on-the-whistle match reports, which journalists would often file before a match had concluded.

The front page of the club's official programme for the game against Tottenham, which United lost 3-0, read: "Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again, not just in the hearts and minds of the fans, but on the backs of their heroes too."

The club's announcement continued its tribute to the paper, saying: "Sellers who went into pubs as post-match drinks were being finished virtually had money thrown at them, such was the thirst for the day's football knowledge.

"The murmurs of reports and scorers being read out by The Pink buyers captivated fans, who hung on to every word.

"There was a respect from supporters for a service which seemed to defy the technology of the day."