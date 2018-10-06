United star Pogba not on the market – Raiola

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not on the market, according to agent Mino Raiola, who acknowledged the midfielder is "going through a delicate moment".

Pogba's future at Old Trafford has become uncertain following a reported falling out with under-fire United manager Jose Mourinho.

World Cup winner Pogba and Mourinho were captured in a frosty exchange during training last week after the France international was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties.

Pogba also claimed he was banned from talking to the media following United's Champions League stalemate against Valencia on Tuesday, having made several comments that have been taken as veiled digs at Mourinho.

LaLiga champions Barcelona and former club Juventus have emerged as possible suitors for Pogba but Raiola denied the 25-year-old is available.

"I prefer not to talk about him," Raiola told Rai Sport. "He's going through a delicate moment, but he's not on the market."

Pogba has scored four goals in all competitions this season, including two in the Premier League as United prepare to host Newcastle United on Saturday.