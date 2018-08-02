Trouble-makers? Puel laughs off Manchester United's move for Maguire

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has joked Manchester United's interest in Harry Maguire is purely to stir "trouble" before their Premier League encounter.

The Red Devils are believed to be interested in bolstering their defence with 25-year-old Maguire, who was a standout performer for England at the World Cup.

Puel, though, has repeatedly insisted the centre-back would not be sold, describing him as too valuable to lose in the wake of Riyad Mahrez's departure to Manchester City.

The stand-off could make for a tense atmosphere when the two clubs meet in the first fixture of the Premier League season next Friday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Foxes boss laughed: "I think perhaps United wanted to make trouble before our game!

"It's not the thing to try to make trouble but I think he's a better player for us.

"It's our intent to keep him and just a few days before the start of the season it would not be a good thing for the squad, for confidence and for the club [to lose him]."

Maguire and England team-mate Jamie Vardy will both miss the trip to Old Trafford due to limited training time after the World Cup.

New signing Jonny Evans, who sat out Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw with Valencia, is also in doubt through injury.