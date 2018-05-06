Trophy repair services? Gundogan makes light of City's trophy fumble

Ilkay Gundogan was quick to poke fun at his Manchester City team-mates after the Premier League champions inadvertently knocked the trophy off its plinth during their title celebrations.

In stark contrast to their slick play on the pitch, City nearly made a mess of the trophy presentation after Sunday's 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town when they sent the silverware to the ground.

The players did not seem too concerned, however, with much of their attention seemingly on the outgoing Yaya Toure.

And Gundogan wasted no time in making light of the blooper, tweeting an imagine of the incident with the caption: "Does anyone know a place that repairs trophies? Asking for a friend."