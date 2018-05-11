Toure wants to stay in Premier League

Manchester City great Yaya Toure confirmed he wanted to extend his career in the Premier League.

Toure, 34, will leave City at the end of the season after eight campaigns – including three Premier League titles and an FA Cup success – at the club.

But instead of opting for a lucrative deal abroad, the 101-time Ivory Coast international said his preference was to stay in England.

"Of course, I want to stay in England," Toure told UK newspapers.

"I have maybe one or two years more to play. To go to China or Abu Dhabi, it looks for myself to get more money.

"Of course, people are going to be happy to get more money, but that's not my point of view."

Toure confirmed there had been interest from other clubs, but he needed time to consider his options.

"I will have to take time, thinking as always to choose the right one," he said.

"Definitely there have been other clubs but I have to compare all the situations and if it's good for me or not."

However, Toure has also said he would love a return to one of his former clubs in Barcelona, where he won LaLiga and the Champions League.