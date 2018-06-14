Tottenham start the 2018-19 Premier League season in the same way they began 2017-18, with a trip to Newcastle United.

Mauricio Pochettino's side head to St. James' Park on the weekend of August 11 before hosting Fulham a week later, a game that will be held at Wembley, their home throughout last season.

It means Spurs will play their first ever Premier League match at their new White Hart Lane stadium on September 15, against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

They visit Manchester United on the third weekend of the campaign, with a trip to champions Manchester City coming on October 27, before they face London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal consecutively between November 10 and December 1.

They are due to meet City, West Ham and Everton in a potentially tricky run at the end of the season.

Tottenham's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:



11/08/2018 Newcastle United v Tottenham

18/08/2018 Tottenham v Fulham

25/08/2018 Manchester United v Tottenham

01/09/2018 Watford v Tottenham

15/09/2018 Tottenham v Liverpool

22/09/2018 Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham

29/09/2018 Huddersfield Town v Tottenham

06/10/2018 Tottenham v Cardiff City

20/10/2018 West Ham v Tottenham

27/10/2018 Tottenham v Manchester City

03/11/2018 Wolves v Tottenham

10/11/2018 Crystal Palace v Tottenham

24/11/2018 Tottenham v Chelsea

01/12/2018 Arsenal v Tottenham

05/12/2018 Tottenham v Southampton

08/12/2018 Leicester City v Tottenham

15/12/2018 Tottenham v Burnley

22/12/2018 Everton v Tottenham

26/12/2018 Tottenham v Bournemouth

29/12/2018 Tottenham v Wolves

01/01/2019 Cardiff City v Tottenham

12/01/2019 Tottenham v Manchester United

19/01/2019 Fulham v Tottenham

30/01/2019 Tottenham v Watford

02/02/2019 Tottenham v Newcastle United

09/02/2019 Tottenham v Leicester City

23/02/2019 Burnley v Tottenham

27/02/2019 Chelsea v Tottenham

02/03/2019 Tottenham v Arsenal

09/03/2019 Southampton v Tottenham

16/03/2019 Tottenham v Crystal Palace

30/03/2019 Liverpool v Tottenham

06/04/2019 Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion

13/04/2019 Tottenham v Huddersfield Town

20/04/2019 Manchester City v Tottenham

27/04/2019 Tottenham v West Ham

04/05/2019 Bournemouth v Tottenham

12/05/2019 Tottenham v Everton