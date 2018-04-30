There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team have been denied "10 or 11 situations" for possible penalties this season.

Klopp's side drew 0-0 against Stoke City at Anfield on Saturday, a late penalty appeal for a handball by Erik Pieters turned down.

Liverpool have been awarded just three penalties in the Premier League this term, including only one at home.

Klopp is surprised by the lack of spot-kicks awarded to his side in 2017-18, saying there had been numerous examples of potential penalties not being paid.

"Look again, look at how many penalties. Tottenham have had more penalties at Anfield than we have," he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"We constantly have the ball, we are constantly in the box. We don't dive. We don't do all these things. I don't know why it is like this.

"If I look back there have been 10 or 11 situations when people have said afterwards [of possible penalties]. If you then see the experts talking about it and they still are right and we only think 'really?'"

A James Milner handball saw Liverpool concede a late penalty against Roma in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

The Premier League outfit make the trip for the second leg on Wednesday, leading 5-2 on aggregate.