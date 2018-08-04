The story is over - Morata set on Chelsea stay

Alvaro Morata has brushed off lingering transfer rumours to confirm he is staying at Chelsea.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has been continually linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after an unconvincing first season in the Premier League.

He netted just one top-flight goal after the turn of the year and was subsequently left out of Spain's World Cup squad.

Gonzalo Higuain, who joined AC Milan on Thursday, revealed Maurizio Sarri was keen on taking him to Chelsea, but Morata's prominent role in pre-season suggests he still has a part to play.

The 25-year-old told The Mirror: "On the first day of pre-season I spoke to [Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia] and with the manager and I said: 'I want to stay at Chelsea.'

"They told me: 'We have a lot of confidence in you and we want you to stay too.' So everything was perfect.

"All the people said I wanted to leave, that I was not happy in London, but it's not true. Now I have taken another house, a bigger one, near to Cobham.

"My wife is very happy. When everyone is talking about the possibility to leave I am here looking for a house. So the story is finished and I can't wait for Sunday's game [against Manchester City]."

Chelsea meet champions City in the Community Shield at Wembley before their league campaign commences with a trip to Huddersfield Town next weekend.