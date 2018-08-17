The big Friday Premier League quiz

Want to impress your mates with must-have trivia ahead of this weekend's Premier League action?

Well, fear not, we have it covered.

See how many of these posers they can guess correctly safe in the knowledge you have all the answers (at the bottom of the page)!

1. Wolves star Ruben Neves has scored seven league goals since the start of last season, but how many were from outside the penalty area?

2. If Olivier Giroud scores for Chelsea against Arsenal on Saturday, he will be only the second player to score in the fixture for both teams in the Premier League. Who was the first?

3. Which player has been involved in the most Manchester United goals (12 goals, 14 assists) in the Premier League since Jose Mourinho took charge?

4. Wilfried Zaha needs just one more goal to become Crystal Palace's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 24. Who is he currently level with?

5. Manchester City last beat Huddersfield Town at home in the league in 1987, winning 10-1. How many players scored a hat-trick?

Answers:

1. Every single one of them.

2. Cesc Fabregas, a current team-mate of Giroud's.

3. Paul Pogba.

4. Chris Armstrong.

5. Three - Paul Stewart, David White and Tony Adcock.