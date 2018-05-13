Super Salah secures Premier League Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah held off a late charge from two-time winner Harry Kane to claim the Premier League Golden Boot.

The Egypt forward, who had started the final day of the season three goals clear of his nearest rival, added to his personal tally with Liverpool's opener in a routine 4-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

His first-half strike at Anfield lifted his league total for the campaign to 32, a new record for the competition in a 38-game season.

Salah has enjoyed a sensational debut season on Merseyside, with his scoring exploits seeing him scoop a host of individual honours, including the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year and the Football Writers' Association's (FWA) Footballer of the Year.

The 25-year-old becomes the first Liverpool player to finish top of the Premier League's scoring charts since Luis Suarez - who managed 31 goals in 33 league appearances - in 2014.

Kane - who had scooped the award at the end of the last two campaigns - did his best to close the gap, finding the net twice in Tottenham's thrilling 5-4 victory over Leicester City, but ended up two adrift of Salah.

Still, his brace at Wembley Stadium means, for the first time since Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer managed the feat in the 1993-94 campaign, two players have reached the 30-goal mark in the same Premier League season.