Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2: Potters relegated after throwing away lead

Stoke City have been relegated from the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri had injected life into their survival bid with a wonderful first-half free-kick, but they were pegged back in the second period by Roy Hodgson's resurgent Eagles.

James McArthur followed up his goal in last weekend's 5-0 thumping of Leicester City with another clinical finish to draw the visitors level at the bet365 Stadium.

That goal took the wind out of Stoke's sails and their misery was compounded four minutes from time.

Patrick van Aanholt, who also scored against the Foxes, took full advantage of poor defending from Paul Lambert's side to coolly slot past Jack Butland.

The result means it is 13 games without a win for Stoke – a run that unsurprisingly has resulted in their relegation to the Championship after a 10-season stay in the top flight.