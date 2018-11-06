Srivaddhanaprabha had 'minimal opportunity' to escape helicopter

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha had "minimal opportunity" to escape from his helicopter when it crashed outside the King Power Stadium, an inquest has heard.

Srivaddhanaprabha was killed along with Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and pilot Eric Swaffer when the helicopter they were travelling in appeared to lose control shortly after taking off from the stadium following the 1-1 draw with West Ham on October 27.

Leicester Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday that all five victims had been identified on CCTV at the stadium before boarding the helicopter.

Speaking at the inquest, detective chief superintendent David Sandall of Leicestershire Police said that there was little chance of anyone getting in or out of the aircraft after the crash.

He said: "On Saturday October 27 there was a helicopter crash in the car park of the King Power Stadium.

"Evidence from independent witnesses is that the people in the helicopter at the time were Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, Eric Swaffer and Izabela Lechowicz.

"CCTV shows the five victims in the tunnel at Leicester City football ground. Mobile phone footage showed the helicopter spinning out of control before descending to the crash site.

"There was minimal opportunity for anyone to get in or out of the helicopter at that time. The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash."

Coroner Catherine Mason adjourned the inquest and said: "You have detailed to me that the final cause of death is pending subject to tests.

"Therefore, I am not in a position to continue with the inquest at this time."