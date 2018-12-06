Spurs' Wembley limbo taking a toll on Rose

Playing at Wembley does not feel like "an honour" for Tottenham's players anymore, according to their England left-back Danny Rose.

Spurs have made England's national stadium their temporary home since the start of last season and the ongoing delay over the opening of the new White Hart Lane has seen some of the novelty wear off.

A paltry 33,012 attended Wednesday's routine 3-1 win over Premier League strugglers Southampton – the lowest crowd for a Tottenham game at Wembley since the start of their tenancy.

"It's just not nice anymore," Rose told reporters when discussing the tepid atmosphere. "It's lost its… I don't feel it’s an honour to play at Wembley.

"The atmosphere is a bit flat. I obviously sympathise with the fans, travelling further to come to Wembley but it's the lowest attendance since we've been at Wembley. That speaks volumes."

Spurs were due to move into their new ground in September. The January 13 clash against Manchester United is now earmarked as the launch date.

"The manager [Mauricio Pochettino] has said we're all itching to get in," Rose added.

"We're disappointed it's taken longer than expected but we know everybody is putting in the hours to make sure the stadium is as good as possible.

"It's not that much longer now, so hopefully over the next couple of months we're going to be in there and we all sympathise with the fans.

"We just have to stick together now. We know it's not going to be too much longer."