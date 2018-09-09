Spurs primed to grow in new stadium, says Lucas

Lucas Moura is hopeful Tottenham's new stadium will be worth the wait, believing the club can grow further in a bigger arena.

Spurs have been left frustrated by the failure to move into their newly built White Hart Lane home on schedule, instead again having to play fixtures at Wembley and, in the upcoming EFL Cup clash with Watford, Stadium MK.

But Lucas, the Premier League's Player of the Month, sees the switch to a bigger ground as crucial in Tottenham's development as they hope to continue to compete at football's top table.

"Tottenham are one of the great clubs of England and, at a stadium with a bigger capacity, they can get even bigger," the Brazilian told the Mirror. "We are in the most important moment to grow as a club.

"There is a big future here in the Premier League and Champions League. We can go a long way in Europe, even now. It's an exciting time."

Lucas is one of several Spurs players to have talked up their title chances this term and, despite a defeat to Watford before the international break, he is confident of a challenge.

"We know we are a good team," Lucas said. "Winning the first three games of the season proves that we are doing things well and that we can go far in the Premier League this season.

"It's still very early, but we are going for everything this year. We want to give the fans a lot of joy."