Spurs fixture switch doesn't appeal to Guardiola

Pep Guardiola suggested Manchester City would be reluctant to switch the October meeting with Tottenham to a home fixture as their Premier League counterparts face potential stadium limbo.

City are due travel to face Spurs on October 28 – a game that was initially scheduled to take place at the north London club's new stadium.

But delays in completing the facility on the site of White Hart Lane have led to Tottenham extending their arrangement with Wembley to stage matches versus Liverpool and Cardiff City, along with Saturday's meeting against Fulham.

Spurs' derby against Chelsea on November 24 is listed on their official website as a game that will take place at their new home, although City's visit is slated as "TBC".

The situation is further complicated by the fact Philadelphia Eagles are due to play Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL on the same day as the City clash at England's national stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino stated on Thursday he would be rather play City the following day on a potentially compromised playing surface than seek another stand-in home ground.

Switching home and away fixtures would leave City travelling to north London on the weekend of April 20 and mean four of their final five Premier League games this season are away from home – a scenario that understandably left Guardiola cold.

"We want to help the Premier League. The club [City] didn't release any statement about that. We don't know absolutely anything," he told a news conference.

"It can happen because if you build an amazing stadium, sometimes there are delays. We can adapt, we have to think of ourselves as well and, of course, the Premier League.

"All I can say is that if that happens [switching the games] the last five games in the Premier League, four are away. So... I think that's a problem, yeah.

"When you maybe are playing for the Premier League, four games away is a little bit different.

"But I am a manager for what happens for on the pitch and it's enough. In the end, if Tottenham want to suggest something and speak to our CEO and our people, we are going to decide the best for the Premier League.

"At the end, if Tottenham want to suggest something they can speak to our CEO and the best for them and the Premier League we can decide."

There are no such complications surrounding Huddersfield Town being the first visitors to the Etihad Stadium this season, only those on the pitch Guardiola recognises as his jurisdiction.

The champions began their Premier League defence with a 2-0 win over Arsenal last weekend but have been hit by the news a lateral knee ligament injury will deprive them of Kevin De Bruyne for three months.

"Last season was tough, both games," he said, reflecting on a late 2-1 win over David Wagner's Huddersfield, who manged to hold City to a 0-0 draw on home turf.

"They are tough physically, defensively strong, good set pieces and good counter-attack. They make good high-pressing, they defend deep so well. It was complicated last season and I imagine quite a similar game this time.

"After a tournament like the World Cup, you need a month or a month-and-a-half. In that period these kind of games are so dangerous.

"The players are maybe more focused when you play against Arsenal – a big stage, a big game. When you come with games like Wolves, Cardiff, Fulham – I prefer to take these teams in October or November.

"In this period, the history says the contenders always drop points. They are complicated games."