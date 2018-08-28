Spurs benefiting from a lack of signings, claims Kane

Harry Kane claims Tottenham not adding any new faces in the transfer window has had a beneficial impact on the squad.

Spurs were the only team in the Premier League that did not sign a player ahead of the 2018-19 season, yet the lack of additions has not hindered them so far.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won all three of their league games this term, including an eye-catching 3-0 demolition of Manchester United on Monday.

Kane scored his second goal of the campaign in the impressive win at Old Trafford and the England international has backed his club's transfer policy.

"The gaffer said he is not just going to bring in players for the sake of it," Kane said.

"What that does is give the rest of the squad huge belief because it shows he has belief in us.

"So now we have to repay him for that and repay the club for that."

Without any new arrivals, and with Son Heung-min playing for South Korea at the Asian Games, Lucas Moura has stepped up to the plate.

The Brazil international, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in January, scored twice against United, with Kane hailing his team-mate's impact in the early stages of the campaign.

"Lucas is one of those that some fans might have thought 'is he going to stay, is he going to go?'" Kane added.

"He has stayed, he has worked hard and he has done well.

"He has deserved his place in the team and that is what it is about. He wants to keep his place and we all do.

"The competition for places is high and we have just got to keep it going."