Shaw to return to Manchester United as England call up Chilwell, Gray

Luke Shaw suffered a concussion in England's friendly with Spain and will return to Manchester United on Monday, the Football Association have announced.

The 23-year-old collided with Spain's Dani Carvajal in the second half of Saturday's friendly at Wembley and required lengthy treatment, eventually leaving the pitch on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and an oxygen mask.

Shaw tweeted after the game to say he was "doing fine", though he will continue to be monitored on Sunday before travelling back to his club.

"Luke Shaw remained at St. George’s Park on Sunday for further rest and monitoring having sustained concussion against Spain yesterday. He will return to Manchester United on Monday," the FA said.

England face Switzerland at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday and Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray, two Leicester City players, have been added to Gareth Southgate's squad.

Neither man has been called up to the Three Lions' senior set-up before, with the duo promoted from England's Under-21s.