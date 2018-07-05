Shaqiri wants to stay on 'biggest stage' in Premier League

Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri is hopeful he can remain in the Premier League.

Shaqiri scored eight goals in the 2017-18 season but was unable to prevent Stoke from dropping down to the Championship.

The 26-year-old former Bayern Munich man bowed out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Switzerland lost 1-0 to Sweden in St Petersburg, putting his club future back into focus.

"At the moment, I can't say anything. You are going to hear soon on my future," said Shaqiri, who has been linked to Liverpool, as well as a reunion with former Stoke boss Mark Hughes at Southampton.

"I was not thinking about this because I was just focused on my national team and wanted to make a good tournament for my team and my nation. It's pretty normal to be aware of clubs being interested.

"I don't know, it's not dependant on me sometimes. Of course, I would like to play on the biggest stage in football. Everybody knows that.

"I hope I can stay in the Premier League. I hope so, you never know with football. I don't rule out anything."