Scudamore to stand down from Premier League role

Richard Scudamore is to leave the Premier League after almost 20 years as the organisation's executive chairman.

Scudamore, who will step down by the end of 2018, helped to build the Premier League into one of football's most dominant bodies, overseeing massive increases in revenues and attendances.

A report released by Deloitte’s Sports Business Group in April found Premier League clubs' combined revenue increased to a record £4.5billion in the 2016-17 season.

"It's an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long, it is too much fun to be called a job," Scudamore said in a statement.

"Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish."