Sane ready to show best form for Germany

Leroy Sane hopes to transfer his sparkling form at Manchester City on to the international stage with Germany.

The 22-year-old winger has scored 12 goals in all competition for Pep Guardiola's side, while also supplying 11 Premier League assists as City close in on the title.

However, Sane is yet to find the net in 10 appearances for his country and is set for the latest opportunity to open his account when Joachim Low's world champions face Brazil in Berlin on Tuesday.

"I always try to show myself in one-on-one [situations] and open up gaps," he told a news conference.

"I hope to be able to prove that in games of the national team.

"The coach will prepare us very well for the opponent. Brazil has become much stronger and has a very strong team even without Neymar.

"Each of us is fired up to play against Brazil - and of course we want to win."

Germany famously thrashed host nation Brazil 7-1 on their way to World Cup glory in 2014 and Sane is one of a lavishly gifted next generation who have emerged on the international scene since that triumph, with an experimental line-up securing the Confederations Cup last year.

"The German national team has produced very, very good players," Sane said.

"We have a good mix of older and younger players. If one of the younger players is deployed, he can withstand the pressure and help the team."

Ilkay Gundogan also addressed Sunday's briefing alongside his younger colleague and has no doubt City team-mate Sane has the capacity to make a significant impact at Russia 2018.

"The speed of Leroy with ball is second to none," Gundogan said. "He has proved this season several times already what is in him.

"He has managed to focus on the essentials. He has once again made a big leap this season."