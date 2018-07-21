Sanchez joins United tour in LA after visa issues

Manchester United have confirmed Alexis Sanchez has arrived in Los Angeles after resolving his visa issues.

The forward was not able to travel to the United States with his team-mates after his visa application was blocked.

Sanchez subsequently missed the first game of United's pre-season tour, a 1-1 draw against Mexican giants America.

But United posted a video of Sanchez signing autographs at a training session on Saturday after safely arriving in LA.

With attacking team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford on holiday following the World Cup, Sanchez is in line to play in United's next friendly.

Jose Mourinho's men face San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday ahead of International Champions Cup matches against AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid, rounding off pre-season against Bayern Munich.

United will then kick off the 2018-19 Premier League season with a home game against Leicester City on August 10.