Salah 'sure' Liverpool can win Champions League

Mohamed Salah is "sure" Liverpool can win the Champions League after Jurgen Klopp's side fell at the final hurdle last season.

Salah was injured in a collision with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in May's final, with a pair of Loris Karius mistakes and a superb Gareth Bale strike earning a third consecutive crown for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Liverpool open their 2018-19 Champions League campaign at home to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, with Napoli and Red Star Belgrade also drawn in Group C.

And Salah is positive about Liverpool's chances of adding to their eight previous appearances in the final, five of which have resulted in victories.

"Last season, we eliminated Manchester City, then Roma, who had beat Barcelona in the quarter-finals," Salah said to France Football.

"Each time they were incredible matches. We played against teams that claimed the title, and we still managed to reach the final. So, of course we can do it again!

"I'm sure we can win it. You can even win both, the Champions League and the Premier League title. I do not want to put pressure on, but yes, anything is possible.

"PSG have strong individuals and a very good team. I cannot wait to play against them. I expect a very pleasant and intense confrontation."

Salah dominated the Premier League in his first season in English football, scoring 32 goals to claim the Golden Boot after moving from Roma.

And the Egypt star is relishing the chance to use his lightning pace more often when compared to playing in the more cautious Serie A.

"It's different football because the way you play is different," Salah said of Serie A. "Everyone knows what to do and everyone is in their place.

"Whether it's the side, middle or front, in Italy your work is mostly tactical, it comes before the game. Everything is related to detail and also in the ability to slide, to cover spaces and team-mates.

"This is the difference with English football - much faster, physical and intense. There is of course a tactical scheme, but it is very physical and power-oriented because you run from one box to the other.

"We do a lot of gym sessions, races, speed, because the matches here are much more rhythmic. In Italy, it's more difficult to use your speed because it's the tactics that prevail."