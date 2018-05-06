Salah makes 50th Liverpool appearance against Chelsea, Henderson rested

Mohamed Salah will make his 50th Liverpool appearance at his former side Chelsea on Sunday, while Jurgen Klopp has opted to rest captain Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge aiming to claim the victory that will guarantee them a place in the Champions League next season and Klopp's side are almost at full strength.

Their revered first-choice attacking trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all start, as they did in Wednesday's 4-2 Champions League defeat at Roma, despite the latter suffering a slight knock.

Having scored 43 times in all competitions, Salah will set a new record for goals in a single 38-game Premier League if he scores one more in the top flight to reach 32.

Henderson, who produced fine displays in the two legs against Roma, is afforded a rest, taking his place among Liverpool's substitutes.

Otherwise there are few major surprises, though Nathaniel Clyne does start at right-back for just the second time in the league this term after injury troubles.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are still harbouring hopes of reaching the top four and will be relying on Olivier Giroud in attack, as he makes a second successive start.

Alvaro Morata misses out entirely, having reportedly suffered a knock in training on Saturday.